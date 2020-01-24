Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $144,400.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $142,080.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $130,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $125,040.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $89,800.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Trupanion Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trupanion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after acquiring an additional 100,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.