TrueDeck (TDP) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $131,897.00 and $19,525.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.16 or 0.02995754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00200246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124467 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

