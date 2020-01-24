Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.38 Million

Brokerages expect Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report $179.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Trivago’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.93 million. Trivago reported sales of $166.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full-year sales of $938.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $934.04 million to $948.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $988.13 million, with estimates ranging from $944.39 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.02). Trivago had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Trivago by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Trivago during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trivago during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trivago by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trivago by 24.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trivago stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,584. Trivago has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

