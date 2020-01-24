Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Trading Down 1.4%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.60 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.31), 280,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 163,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.33).

The company has a market capitalization of $349.50 million and a PE ratio of 11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.58.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

