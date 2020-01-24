Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given $40.28 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.71 (Buy) from the fourteen analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a strong buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group’s rating score has improved by 2.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $40.28 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Trip.com Group an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,333,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,377. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,240,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,612,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

