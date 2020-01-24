Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,064,447 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 840% from the previous session’s volume of 113,256 shares.The stock last traded at $1.47 and had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinity Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 253.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Trinity Biotech worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

