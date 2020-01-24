Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.46

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as high as $11.11. Tricon Capital Group shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 403,976 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$77.46 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Tricon Capital Group Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

