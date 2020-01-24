TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,932. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.49 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.91 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.