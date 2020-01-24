Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

TREC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,223. Trecora Resources has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $177.70 million, a PE ratio of -238.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the second quarter worth $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 233.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

