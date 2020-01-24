Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNCL. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,973. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

