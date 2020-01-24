Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,478 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 292,720 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,164. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.46. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

