Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 424,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after buying an additional 88,171 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.70. 63,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,035 shares of company stock worth $7,149,241 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

