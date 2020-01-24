Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in United Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after purchasing an additional 370,601 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 678.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,403. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $113.77 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTX. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

