Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $779,000 Stock Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,301 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFM. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,012 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 288,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 55,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,518 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

