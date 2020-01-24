Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.48. 61,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,401. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

