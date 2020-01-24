Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $134.19 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $122.58 and a 52-week high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.19. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.