TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TransAct Technologies an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $83.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.08.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at $437,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

