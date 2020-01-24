Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,047 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,738% compared to the typical volume of 329 put options.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $208.87 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.34.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,971,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

