TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TowneBank had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million.

TOWN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.08. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

TOWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TowneBank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

