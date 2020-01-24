Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) PT Lowered to GBX 290 at Liberum Capital

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its price target cut by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of LON:TOWN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 224 ($2.95). The stock had a trading volume of 10,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 220.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 203.41. Town Centre Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 164 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.94 ($3.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $119.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

