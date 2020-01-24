Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

