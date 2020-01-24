Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

