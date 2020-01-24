TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.60

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and traded as low as $13.60. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR shares last traded at $13.67, with a volume of 26,978 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 3.30%. Research analysts anticipate that TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

