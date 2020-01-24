Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $37,000 Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $315.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $182.46 and a 1 year high of $317.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.48. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,756.76, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,280,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.82.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

