TOKPIE (TKP) Market Cap Reaches $62,139.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $62,139.00 and $145.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TOKPIE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,981,875 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

