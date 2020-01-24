Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,624 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $130,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $334.16. 626,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.72 and its 200 day moving average is $299.56. The company has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.90 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

