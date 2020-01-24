Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 347.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 237,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 184,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 308,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

TMO opened at $335.38 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.90 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

