TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.56, approximately 2,972,706 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,880,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

TXMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 430.28% and a negative net margin of 427.70%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan purchased 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,544,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,152.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Bernick purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,991,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 576,601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 130.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 53.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 159,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

