The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WU. TheStreet lowered shares of The Western Union from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $20.50 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.63.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,243,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,967,236. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 475.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Michael Miles sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,551. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in The Western Union by 27.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 1,761.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Western Union by 7.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,506,000 after purchasing an additional 248,390 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in The Western Union by 66.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in The Western Union by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,327 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

