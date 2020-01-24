The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.3% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

