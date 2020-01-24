Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TOIPF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. Thai Oil Public has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in oil refining and distribution business in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Other segments.

