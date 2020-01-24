Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TOIPF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. Thai Oil Public has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.34.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
Read More: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.