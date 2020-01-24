Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 119.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 544.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth $1,944,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $6.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $752.30. The company had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,278. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $565.10 and a 12-month high of $915.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $759.13 and its 200 day moving average is $691.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The firm had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $759.00 per share, with a total value of $102,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,303 shares of company stock worth $1,653,455. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $937.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

