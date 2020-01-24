Texas Instruments’ (TXN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.41.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.52. 5,606,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,327,617. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after buying an additional 778,539 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after buying an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 368,041 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

