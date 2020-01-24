Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $130.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.41.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,617. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $135.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.31.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 289.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,799,000 after buying an additional 141,154 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $4,652,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 33.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.