Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS) Shares Down 0.1%

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.83, 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07.

About Teucrium Agricultural Fund (NYSEARCA:TAGS)

Teucrium Agricultural Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. It is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust. The Fund provides investors exposure to four agricultural commodities, namely, corn, wheat, soybeans, and sugar, without the need for a futures account. It invests directly in four Teucrium Funds, such as Teucrium Corn Fund, Teucrium Soybean Fund, Teucrium Sugar Fund and Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Underlying Funds).

