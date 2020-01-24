Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Shares Down 30.7%

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) were down 30.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.66, approximately 1,294,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 220,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Gabelli raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.27) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 804.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 386,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 103,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.