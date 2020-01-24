Teradyne (NYSE:TER) PT Raised to $77.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $61.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s current price.

TER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their target price on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.36.

NYSE:TER opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 17,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 16,411.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after buying an additional 311,810 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,525,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 184,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

