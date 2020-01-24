Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at DA Davidson

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its target price increased by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $72.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

TER stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.43. 2,053,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $454,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 170,651 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,384,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 48,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $64,450,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 735,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 899,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after purchasing an additional 129,582 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

