Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.86-0.96 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.86-0.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $76.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

