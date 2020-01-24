Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,575 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

In other Teradyne news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TER traded up $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $76.21. 16,142,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,049. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

