TENA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,786.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 50.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One TENA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. During the last week, TENA has traded down 65.4% against the US dollar. TENA has a market cap of $44,620.00 and $2,786.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.62 or 0.03007518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00199648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.