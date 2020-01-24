Telos Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Tesla by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Argus increased their price target on Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. New Street Research increased their price target on Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.91.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $13.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $558.61. 10,010,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,467,410. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $594.50. The company has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.18, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $434.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,681 shares of company stock worth $31,427,895 over the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

