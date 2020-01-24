Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

GS stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,154. The company has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.68.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

