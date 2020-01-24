Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 822,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,841,000 after purchasing an additional 632,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228,331 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,143,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 600,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,707,000 after purchasing an additional 185,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

MAA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.01. 134,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,256. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.62. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $99.04 and a 1 year high of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

