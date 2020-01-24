Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 428.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

WELL traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $87.24. 2,335,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average is $86.06. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.14.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

