Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $898,000 Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 160.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,762,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,290,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of IPGP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.84. 251,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,943. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average is $136.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,545,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,564,714.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

