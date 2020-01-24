Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ResMed by 97.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ResMed by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

RMD traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.39. The company had a trading volume of 531,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. ResMed’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total value of $200,255.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,686.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $396,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,797,213.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,653 shares of company stock worth $9,035,942. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

