Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,297,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America set a $62.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.46.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

