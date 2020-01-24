Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 115.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.14. 1,282,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,529. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.59. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.