Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,769,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.13. 2,451,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

