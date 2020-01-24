Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,975 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,513,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,127. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.